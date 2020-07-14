All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:46 PM

Cottage Creek II

4832 Ray Bon Drive · (210) 880-3272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Park Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$660

Studio · 1 Bath · 424 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 710 · Avail. Jul 17

$598

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. Aug 7

$598

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 1004 · Avail. Aug 8

$598

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottage Creek II.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
playground
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities. Call or come by and let one of our leasing professionals take you on a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs, aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cottage Creek II have any available units?
Cottage Creek II has 20 units available starting at $598 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Cottage Creek II have?
Some of Cottage Creek II's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cottage Creek II currently offering any rent specials?
Cottage Creek II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cottage Creek II pet-friendly?
Yes, Cottage Creek II is pet friendly.
Does Cottage Creek II offer parking?
Yes, Cottage Creek II offers parking.
Does Cottage Creek II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cottage Creek II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cottage Creek II have a pool?
Yes, Cottage Creek II has a pool.
Does Cottage Creek II have accessible units?
No, Cottage Creek II does not have accessible units.
Does Cottage Creek II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cottage Creek II has units with dishwashers.
