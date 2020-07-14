4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218 Park Village
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 101 · Avail. now
$660
Studio · 1 Bath · 424 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 710 · Avail. Jul 17
$598
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft
Unit 601 · Avail. Aug 7
$598
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft
Unit 1004 · Avail. Aug 8
$598
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottage Creek II.
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
playground
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities. Call or come by and let one of our leasing professionals take you on a tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs, aggressive breeds
