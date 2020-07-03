Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly game room internet access

Costa Cadiz Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, exceptional style and exceptional living all at affordable rents! Located on the southeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood has incredibly spacious apartment homes to fit any need plus outstanding amenities for everyday living. At Costa Cadiz the apartments are modern and well designed with many extras: abundant closet space, ceiling fans, oval soaking tub, and a fully equipped kitchen. The community is packed with the best amenities and located within minutes of IH-37, Loop 410, The AT&T Center, the Riverwalk and the Republic of Texas Golf Course.