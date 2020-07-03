All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Costa Cadiz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Costa Cadiz
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:54 AM

Costa Cadiz

2819 South WW WhiteRoad · (205) 749-3941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2819 South WW WhiteRoad, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lower Southeast Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07-721 · Avail. now

$898

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 04-417HM · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 10-1011 · Avail. now

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 02-224 · Avail. now

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Costa Cadiz.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
game room
internet access
Costa Cadiz Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, exceptional style and exceptional living all at affordable rents! Located on the southeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood has incredibly spacious apartment homes to fit any need plus outstanding amenities for everyday living. At Costa Cadiz the apartments are modern and well designed with many extras: abundant closet space, ceiling fans, oval soaking tub, and a fully equipped kitchen. The community is packed with the best amenities and located within minutes of IH-37, Loop 410, The AT&T Center, the Riverwalk and the Republic of Texas Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $15 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100 per bedroom if approved
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Costa Cadiz have any available units?
Costa Cadiz has 6 units available starting at $898 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Costa Cadiz have?
Some of Costa Cadiz's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Costa Cadiz currently offering any rent specials?
Costa Cadiz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Costa Cadiz pet-friendly?
Yes, Costa Cadiz is pet friendly.
Does Costa Cadiz offer parking?
Yes, Costa Cadiz offers parking.
Does Costa Cadiz have units with washers and dryers?
No, Costa Cadiz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Costa Cadiz have a pool?
Yes, Costa Cadiz has a pool.
Does Costa Cadiz have accessible units?
Yes, Costa Cadiz has accessible units.
Does Costa Cadiz have units with dishwashers?
No, Costa Cadiz does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Costa Cadiz?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity