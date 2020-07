Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Costa Biscaya Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, style and living all at reasonable rents! Located on the northeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood features spacious apartment homes and outstanding amenities for everyday living. At Costa Biscaya the apartment homes are well-designed with many extras, like abundant closet space, ceiling fans, a soaking tub, and a fully-equipped kitchen. The community is packed with the best amenities including a clubhouse with fitness facility and business center with Internet, tot lot and playground, and a resort-style pool. Because of its direct access to I-410 and I-35, you can be at numerous work and play destinations throughout San Antonio within minutes.