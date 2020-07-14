All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:33 PM

Contour

1515 Contour Dr · (210) 871-8942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 Contour Dr, San Antonio, TX 78212
Olmos Park Terrace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Contour.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
dog park
guest parking
Contour Gardens is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio/1 Bedroom: $100, 2 Bedroom: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 26lbs
Parking Details: Other. Guest Parking. Please call for more parking information. Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Contour have any available units?
Contour has 4 units available starting at $1,036 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Contour have?
Some of Contour's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Contour currently offering any rent specials?
Contour is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Contour pet-friendly?
Yes, Contour is pet friendly.
Does Contour offer parking?
Yes, Contour offers parking.
Does Contour have units with washers and dryers?
No, Contour does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Contour have a pool?
Yes, Contour has a pool.
Does Contour have accessible units?
No, Contour does not have accessible units.
Does Contour have units with dishwashers?
No, Contour does not have units with dishwashers.
