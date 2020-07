Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool garage conference room dog grooming area package receiving pool table

Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes. Located just outside of northwest San Antonio’s near the coveted Dominion master plan community, the Catalina at Dominion affords urban living with the seclusion of the Texas Hill Country. Our brand-new luxury homes feature sleek designs and superior finishes. Your dog will love living here too because we welcome all well-behaved pets with no breed restrictions. You will enjoy hiking and biking at nearby Fredrich Park, golfing at Palmer Course at La Cantera, and upscale shopping at The Shops at La Cantera and The Rim. Conveniently located near local hotspots, trendy eateries, and popular nightlife. Just minutes from Downtown San Antonio, and a short drive to Fair Oaks Ranch and Leon Springs.