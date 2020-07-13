Carmel Canyon

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 1x1, $250 2x2, $350 3x2
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $300
rent: $20
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25/month