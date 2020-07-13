Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Come discover Carmel Canyon in beautiful San Antonio, Texas. Promising to exceed your expectations for premium apartment living, we welcome you home! Offering a variety of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our spacious layouts provide the perfect environment to feel right at home in our charming community.