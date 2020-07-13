All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Carmel Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Carmel Canyon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

Carmel Canyon

11727 Culebra Rd · (205) 448-9524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11727 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78253

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5104 · Avail. now

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 3303 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 3206 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6204 · Avail. now

$1,220

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carmel Canyon.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Come discover Carmel Canyon in beautiful San Antonio, Texas. Promising to exceed your expectations for premium apartment living, we welcome you home! Offering a variety of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our spacious layouts provide the perfect environment to feel right at home in our charming community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 1x1, $250 2x2, $350 3x2
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $300
rent: $20
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carmel Canyon have any available units?
Carmel Canyon has 5 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Carmel Canyon have?
Some of Carmel Canyon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carmel Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
Carmel Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carmel Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, Carmel Canyon is pet friendly.
Does Carmel Canyon offer parking?
Yes, Carmel Canyon offers parking.
Does Carmel Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carmel Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carmel Canyon have a pool?
Yes, Carmel Canyon has a pool.
Does Carmel Canyon have accessible units?
Yes, Carmel Canyon has accessible units.
Does Carmel Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carmel Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Carmel Canyon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity