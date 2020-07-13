All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Brynwood Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Brynwood Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:49 PM

Brynwood Apartments

8711 Bowens Crossing · (210) 321-9557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8711 Bowens Crossing, San Antonio, TX 78250

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-2304 · Avail. Sep 15

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Unit 2-2303 · Avail. Aug 1

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Unit 10-10102 · Avail. Aug 29

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-4202 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Unit 7-7307 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Unit 9-9301 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brynwood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Brynwood Apartments in San Antonio, Texas offers all the space you need, at the ideal place you want: Northwest San Antonio. At Brynwood, choose from one, two or three-bedroom apartment homes, many with extras such as built-in computer desks, tile flooring and breakfast bars. High nine-foot ceilings, wide window expanses for great natural lighting, and full-size washer/dryer connections are included in each home. Located just inside West Loop 1604 in Northwest San Antonio, Brynwood Apartments are central to this up-and-coming neighborhood. Schools are within walking distance and you're close to great dining, entertainment and malls such as The Shops at La Cantera. On the weekends, you're close to Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld; and during the work week, you'll enjoy close proximity to Citi Financial, UTSA and Northwest Vista College.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 Bedroom) $300 (3 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 (Admin Fee)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $64 Utility Fee for Cable/Valet Trash/Pest Control
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $20/month. Other. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brynwood Apartments have any available units?
Brynwood Apartments has 31 units available starting at $919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Brynwood Apartments have?
Some of Brynwood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brynwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brynwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brynwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brynwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brynwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brynwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Brynwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brynwood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brynwood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Brynwood Apartments has a pool.
Does Brynwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Brynwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Brynwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brynwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Brynwood Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity