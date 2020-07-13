Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access parking on-site laundry courtyard

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Brynwood Apartments in San Antonio, Texas offers all the space you need, at the ideal place you want: Northwest San Antonio. At Brynwood, choose from one, two or three-bedroom apartment homes, many with extras such as built-in computer desks, tile flooring and breakfast bars. High nine-foot ceilings, wide window expanses for great natural lighting, and full-size washer/dryer connections are included in each home. Located just inside West Loop 1604 in Northwest San Antonio, Brynwood Apartments are central to this up-and-coming neighborhood. Schools are within walking distance and you're close to great dining, entertainment and malls such as The Shops at La Cantera. On the weekends, you're close to Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld; and during the work week, you'll enjoy close proximity to Citi Financial, UTSA and Northwest Vista College.