Bowie San Antonio
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:21 AM

Bowie San Antonio

223 Rainbow Dr · (425) 243-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 Rainbow Dr, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-7 · Avail. now

$794

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bowie San Antonio.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
Stop by The Bowie Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one bedroom apartment, The Bowie Apartments has what you’re looking for. Our fully-revitalized community offers newly-renovated floorplans that feature brand new appliances, flooring, air conditioners, fixtures, and so much more! The galley kitchen combined with a spacious design will make your new apartment a place to both relax and entertain.

The Bowie Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Relax outdoors at our picnic area, or spend time with your furry friend at our on-site dog park. For your convenience, we offer a laundry facility as well as on-site management and maintenance teams. Call our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at The Bowie Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 refundable or Flex Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No Breed or Weight Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bowie San Antonio have any available units?
Bowie San Antonio has a unit available for $794 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Bowie San Antonio have?
Some of Bowie San Antonio's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bowie San Antonio currently offering any rent specials?
Bowie San Antonio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bowie San Antonio pet-friendly?
Yes, Bowie San Antonio is pet friendly.
Does Bowie San Antonio offer parking?
Yes, Bowie San Antonio offers parking.
Does Bowie San Antonio have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bowie San Antonio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bowie San Antonio have a pool?
No, Bowie San Antonio does not have a pool.
Does Bowie San Antonio have accessible units?
Yes, Bowie San Antonio has accessible units.
Does Bowie San Antonio have units with dishwashers?
No, Bowie San Antonio does not have units with dishwashers.
