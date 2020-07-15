All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like
Blue Vine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Blue Vine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Blue Vine

6900 N Vandiver Rd · (210) 405-7253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Terrell Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J205 · Avail. now

$749

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit H206 · Avail. now

$749

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit B113 · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit F101 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit F203 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit G104 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blue Vine.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
package receiving
At Blue Vine, there’s no need to compromise. We have everything you want in your new home, in the perfect Terrell Hills location. Our apartment homes exude a sleek and stylish feel, with thoroughly modern upgrades. Scenic views and plentiful amenities will enhance your living experience and make you feel right at home. Enjoy the convenience of being just a short distance to downtown and San Antonio’s most popular attractions.

Exclusive community features include a swimming pool, recreation areas, on-site laundry, and fitness center. We are a pet-friendly community! Our courtyard area and fenced dog park are ideal spots for you and your furry family member to run and play.

We offer one-bedroom and two-bedroom which have been upgraded and designed with a contemporary style. Wood-style floors, energy efficient appliances, and modern fixtures are just a few of the luxurious upgrades you will love about your new home.

Superior customer service is our mission at Blue Vine Apartments. Friendly and knowledgeable management and maintenance professionals are on site and dedicated to providing you with an enjoyable living experience. Our leasing team is waiting to welcome you home! Schedule a time to come and take a tour, and experience first-hand everything Blue Vine has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$75
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $100 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month
restrictions: 20lb Weight Limit. Contact the office for breed restriction and additional information.
Parking Details: 1 space provided per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Blue Vine have any available units?
Blue Vine has 15 units available starting at $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Blue Vine have?
Some of Blue Vine's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blue Vine currently offering any rent specials?
Blue Vine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Blue Vine pet-friendly?
Yes, Blue Vine is pet friendly.
Does Blue Vine offer parking?
Yes, Blue Vine offers parking.
Does Blue Vine have units with washers and dryers?
No, Blue Vine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Blue Vine have a pool?
No, Blue Vine does not have a pool.
Does Blue Vine have accessible units?
Yes, Blue Vine has accessible units.
Does Blue Vine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Blue Vine has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio ApartmentsBexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance JacksonDowntown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park NorthwoodTerrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's CollegeSan Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's UniversityThe University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio