Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard dog park package receiving

At Blue Vine, there’s no need to compromise. We have everything you want in your new home, in the perfect Terrell Hills location. Our apartment homes exude a sleek and stylish feel, with thoroughly modern upgrades. Scenic views and plentiful amenities will enhance your living experience and make you feel right at home. Enjoy the convenience of being just a short distance to downtown and San Antonio’s most popular attractions.



Exclusive community features include a swimming pool, recreation areas, on-site laundry, and fitness center. We are a pet-friendly community! Our courtyard area and fenced dog park are ideal spots for you and your furry family member to run and play.



We offer one-bedroom and two-bedroom which have been upgraded and designed with a contemporary style. Wood-style floors, energy efficient appliances, and modern fixtures are just a few of the luxurious upgrades you will love about your new home.



Superior customer service is our mission at Blue Vine Apartments. Friendly and knowledgeable management and maintenance professionals are on site and dedicated to providing you with an enjoyable living experience. Our leasing team is waiting to welcome you home! Schedule a time to come and take a tour, and experience first-hand everything Blue Vine has to offer.