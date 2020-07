Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport conference room dog park e-payments internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

San Antonio's newest and hottest apartment community is now open! Experience living at Aviator at Brooks where contemporary and vintage intertwine into a beautiful apartment community rich in history. Whether you choose to live in a building that was formerly the barracks for U.S. Air Force personnel or in one of the newly developed modern buildings, you can be sure that your new home will be the envy of your friends. From urban-inspired studio and 3 bedroom apartments to townhomes with garages, we have a contemporary-designed home just for you. Avid health enthusiasts can take advantage of our 24-hour premiere fitness center and spacious all-purpose exercise room or tackle the beautiful, 43-acre Greenline Park's activity-filled trails. Entertain your friends by the swimming pool, play a game of pool or ping pong in the game room, or challenge them to a round of bocce ball by the luxurious outdoor patio. Be a part of history and be the first to live at Aviator at Brooks.