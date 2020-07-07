Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9927 TRENDWOOD
9927 TRENDWOOD
9927 Trendwood
Location
9927 Trendwood, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Really cute home. Open floor plan, laminate wood flooring throughout the home! Island kitchen, walk-in pantry. Great home for the money!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9927 TRENDWOOD have any available units?
9927 TRENDWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9927 TRENDWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
9927 TRENDWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9927 TRENDWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 9927 TRENDWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9927 TRENDWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 9927 TRENDWOOD offers parking.
Does 9927 TRENDWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9927 TRENDWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9927 TRENDWOOD have a pool?
No, 9927 TRENDWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 9927 TRENDWOOD have accessible units?
No, 9927 TRENDWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 9927 TRENDWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9927 TRENDWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9927 TRENDWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9927 TRENDWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.
