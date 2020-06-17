All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886

9914 W Military Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9914 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
extra storage
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Rent Range:$967.00 - $1,257.00
Description: Large bathroom with soaking tub, separate showers, dual-sink vanity, large walk-in closets with extra storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 have any available units?
9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 have?
Some of 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 currently offering any rent specials?
9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 pet-friendly?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 offer parking?
Yes, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 offers parking.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 have a pool?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 does not have a pool.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 have accessible units?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 does not have accessible units.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St
San Antonio, TX 78208
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio