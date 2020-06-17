Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886
9914 W Military Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9914 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities
parking
walk in closets
extra storage
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Rent Range:$967.00 - $1,257.00
Description: Large bathroom with soaking tub, separate showers, dual-sink vanity, large walk-in closets with extra storage space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 have any available units?
9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 have?
Some of 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 currently offering any rent specials?
9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 pet-friendly?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 offer parking?
Yes, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 offers parking.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 have a pool?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 does not have a pool.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 have accessible units?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 does not have accessible units.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 886 does not have units with dishwashers.
