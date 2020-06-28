All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

9914 Military Dr West

9914 Military Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

9914 Military Drive West, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
Rent Range: $1,116.00 - $1902.00
Description: Built-in bookshelves, roomy master wing private from the rest of the apartment, large oval soaking tub, stand-alone shower, dual-sink vanity, tray ceilings and fireplace available on the 3rd floor. Prices change daily and are based on availability. Please call the property for full details and a daily quote. Crown molding throughout apartment, large walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer included, breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen. Chef-caliber kitchens, walk-in closets and your choice of a balcony or sunroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9914 Military Dr West have any available units?
9914 Military Dr West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9914 Military Dr West have?
Some of 9914 Military Dr West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9914 Military Dr West currently offering any rent specials?
9914 Military Dr West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9914 Military Dr West pet-friendly?
No, 9914 Military Dr West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9914 Military Dr West offer parking?
No, 9914 Military Dr West does not offer parking.
Does 9914 Military Dr West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9914 Military Dr West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9914 Military Dr West have a pool?
No, 9914 Military Dr West does not have a pool.
Does 9914 Military Dr West have accessible units?
No, 9914 Military Dr West does not have accessible units.
Does 9914 Military Dr West have units with dishwashers?
No, 9914 Military Dr West does not have units with dishwashers.
