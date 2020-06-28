9914 Military Dr West

Amenities

bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets

Rent Range: $1,116.00 - $1902.00

Description: Built-in bookshelves, roomy master wing private from the rest of the apartment, large oval soaking tub, stand-alone shower, dual-sink vanity, tray ceilings and fireplace available on the 3rd floor. Prices change daily and are based on availability. Please call the property for full details and a daily quote. Crown molding throughout apartment, large walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer included, breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen. Chef-caliber kitchens, walk-in closets and your choice of a balcony or sunroom.