Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

9914 CALICO PASS

9914 Calico Pass · No Longer Available
Location

9914 Calico Pass, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3Bed/2.5Bath 2567 sq ft home featuring large Living/Dining Combo & Family Room w/wood burning fireplace.Laminate Floors,Fridge,Flat-top Stove,Dishwasher,Breakfast Nook,&Walk-in Pantry highlights the open kitchen. This gem comes w/ spacious Master Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan,Dual Walk-in Closets, Bathroom w/Separate Sinks,Shower/Tub combo. 2 Large sized Bedrooms upstairs. Backyard has privacy fence,shed for extra storage space,& huge covered Patio perfect for Entertaining. Minutes to UTSA,1604,La Cantera!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

