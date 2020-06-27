9914 CALICO PASS

Amenities
Charming 3Bed/2.5Bath 2567 sq ft home featuring large Living/Dining Combo & Family Room w/wood burning fireplace.Laminate Floors,Fridge,Flat-top Stove,Dishwasher,Breakfast Nook,&Walk-in Pantry highlights the open kitchen. This gem comes w/ spacious Master Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan,Dual Walk-in Closets, Bathroom w/Separate Sinks,Shower/Tub combo. 2 Large sized Bedrooms upstairs. Backyard has privacy fence,shed for extra storage space,& huge covered Patio perfect for Entertaining. Minutes to UTSA,1604,La Cantera!