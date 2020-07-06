All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

9906 Ardash Ln

9906 Ardash Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9906 Ardash Lane, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Nice clean home with covered patio, fireplace, ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, baths. Dual master bedrooms, each with bath and large walk-in closets. Backs to elementary school so you have no back-door neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9906 Ardash Ln have any available units?
9906 Ardash Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9906 Ardash Ln have?
Some of 9906 Ardash Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9906 Ardash Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9906 Ardash Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9906 Ardash Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9906 Ardash Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9906 Ardash Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9906 Ardash Ln offers parking.
Does 9906 Ardash Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9906 Ardash Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9906 Ardash Ln have a pool?
No, 9906 Ardash Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9906 Ardash Ln have accessible units?
No, 9906 Ardash Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9906 Ardash Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9906 Ardash Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

