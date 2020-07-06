9906 Ardash Ln

9906 Ardash Lane, San Antonio, TX 78250 Northwest Crossing
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice clean home with covered patio, fireplace, ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, baths. Dual master bedrooms, each with bath and large walk-in closets. Backs to elementary school so you have no back-door neighbors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
