Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9844 Ardash Lane

9844 Ardash Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9844 Ardash Lane, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d1eb670f5 ----
Great 2 bedroom townhouse in convenient area. Open floor plan with lots of windows, nice fenced back yard and more. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9844 Ardash Lane have any available units?
9844 Ardash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9844 Ardash Lane have?
Some of 9844 Ardash Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9844 Ardash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9844 Ardash Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9844 Ardash Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9844 Ardash Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9844 Ardash Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9844 Ardash Lane offers parking.
Does 9844 Ardash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9844 Ardash Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9844 Ardash Lane have a pool?
No, 9844 Ardash Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9844 Ardash Lane have accessible units?
No, 9844 Ardash Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9844 Ardash Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9844 Ardash Lane has units with dishwashers.

