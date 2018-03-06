9830 LOCKBERRY LN

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Remuda Ranch. This home offers tile throughout and laminate in bedrooms. Kitchen has all black appliances to include a fridge. Large living area with a fireplace. Backyard has patio perfect for entertaining. Come see today! $20 filter program.