San Antonio, TX
9830 LOCKBERRY LN
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

9830 LOCKBERRY LN

9830 Lockberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9830 Lockberry Lane, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Remuda Ranch. This home offers tile throughout and laminate in bedrooms. Kitchen has all black appliances to include a fridge. Large living area with a fireplace. Backyard has patio perfect for entertaining. Come see today! $20 filter program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9830 LOCKBERRY LN have any available units?
9830 LOCKBERRY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9830 LOCKBERRY LN have?
Some of 9830 LOCKBERRY LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9830 LOCKBERRY LN currently offering any rent specials?
9830 LOCKBERRY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9830 LOCKBERRY LN pet-friendly?
No, 9830 LOCKBERRY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9830 LOCKBERRY LN offer parking?
Yes, 9830 LOCKBERRY LN offers parking.
Does 9830 LOCKBERRY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9830 LOCKBERRY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9830 LOCKBERRY LN have a pool?
No, 9830 LOCKBERRY LN does not have a pool.
Does 9830 LOCKBERRY LN have accessible units?
No, 9830 LOCKBERRY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9830 LOCKBERRY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9830 LOCKBERRY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
