Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Remuda Ranch. This home offers tile throughout and laminate in bedrooms. Kitchen has all black appliances to include a fridge. Large living area with a fireplace. Backyard has patio perfect for entertaining. Come see today! $20 filter program.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9830 LOCKBERRY LN have any available units?
9830 LOCKBERRY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.