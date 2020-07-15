Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9819 Kenbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9819 Kenbridge Drive
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:50 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9819 Kenbridge Drive
9819 Kenbridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9819 Kenbridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9819 Kenbridge Drive have any available units?
9819 Kenbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9819 Kenbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9819 Kenbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9819 Kenbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9819 Kenbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9819 Kenbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 9819 Kenbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9819 Kenbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9819 Kenbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9819 Kenbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 9819 Kenbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9819 Kenbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9819 Kenbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9819 Kenbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9819 Kenbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9819 Kenbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9819 Kenbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
