Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9818 Jenson Pt
Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:53 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9818 Jenson Pt
9818 Jenson Point
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9818 Jenson Point, San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Creekside
Amenities
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Here it is the perfect rental home! This home have 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, large utility pantry, refrigerator freshly interior paint throughout, 1 car garage; close to Seaworld & Northwest Vista.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4772939)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9818 Jenson Pt have any available units?
9818 Jenson Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9818 Jenson Pt currently offering any rent specials?
9818 Jenson Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9818 Jenson Pt pet-friendly?
No, 9818 Jenson Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9818 Jenson Pt offer parking?
Yes, 9818 Jenson Pt offers parking.
Does 9818 Jenson Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9818 Jenson Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9818 Jenson Pt have a pool?
No, 9818 Jenson Pt does not have a pool.
Does 9818 Jenson Pt have accessible units?
No, 9818 Jenson Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 9818 Jenson Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 9818 Jenson Pt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9818 Jenson Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 9818 Jenson Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
