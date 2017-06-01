9806 Ardash Lane, San Antonio, TX 78250 Northwest Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Townhouse! Designer kitchen..updated cabinet and countertops. Open floor plan with designer colors. Light and Airy...beautiful grey tones. Bedrooms upstairs have private bath entrance from bedroom. Master bedroom has deck overlooking the back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9806 Ardash Ln have any available units?
9806 Ardash Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.