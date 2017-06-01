All apartments in San Antonio
9806 Ardash Ln

9806 Ardash Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9806 Ardash Lane, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Townhouse! Designer kitchen..updated cabinet and countertops. Open floor plan with designer colors. Light and Airy...beautiful grey tones. Bedrooms upstairs have private bath entrance from bedroom. Master bedroom has deck overlooking the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9806 Ardash Ln have any available units?
9806 Ardash Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9806 Ardash Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9806 Ardash Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9806 Ardash Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9806 Ardash Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9806 Ardash Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9806 Ardash Ln offers parking.
Does 9806 Ardash Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9806 Ardash Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9806 Ardash Ln have a pool?
No, 9806 Ardash Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9806 Ardash Ln have accessible units?
No, 9806 Ardash Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9806 Ardash Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9806 Ardash Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9806 Ardash Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9806 Ardash Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
