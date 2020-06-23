9730 Wind Dancer

Amenities
PERFECT FAMILY HOME!! THIS GEM IS A MUST SEE!!
3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE WITH HOME OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM!!!
This 3 bedroom, 1 Home Office, 2 bath, & 2 Car Garage home is perfectly located in a beautiful neighborhood. Inside features an open floor plan with a LARGE KITCHEN BAR, fireplace for cozy winter nights and NICE home office space. This home features all new floors and paint. Master shower is wheelchair accessible, fridge/stove/dishwasher APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED, and this home features WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS! All access to community amenities including the swimming pool for outdoor fun with friends and family.
Perfectly Located Home - $1500/month
*3 Bedrooms / 2 Full Bathroom / 2 Car Garage with Home Office
*Central Air Conditioning & Heat
*APPLIANCES INCLUDED fridge/stove/dishwasher
*fireplace
*Master shower is wheelchair accessible
*access to community amenities
*Monthly Rental Payment: $1500
*Security Deposit: $1500
*Available for move end of January 2019
OPEN HOUSE:
Wednesday, February 20, 2019 @ 3pm
Saturday, February 23, 2019 @ 2pm
**Dates and times are updated weekly**
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
NO SECTION 8
1 1/2 year min of work & rental history
**must be in good standing with both of the above. Must make 3x rent per month
MUST SUBMIT:?
Rental application (each spouse/partner)
2 months worth of pay stubs (each spouse)
**FREE to apply. If selected there will be a $50 background check fee per spouse/partner that will be collected at that time.**
Submit applications via email: sweetestframeproperties@gmail.com
Or
Mail applications to : P.O. Box 6972, San Antonio, Texas 78209
Property Manager: Alexis : 361.317.2711
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4624642)