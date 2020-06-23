9730 Wind Dancer

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

PERFECT FAMILY HOME!! THIS GEM IS A MUST SEE!!

3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE WITH HOME OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM!!!



This 3 bedroom, 1 Home Office, 2 bath, & 2 Car Garage home is perfectly located in a beautiful neighborhood. Inside features an open floor plan with a LARGE KITCHEN BAR, fireplace for cozy winter nights and NICE home office space. This home features all new floors and paint. Master shower is wheelchair accessible, fridge/stove/dishwasher APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED, and this home features WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS! All access to community amenities including the swimming pool for outdoor fun with friends and family.



Perfectly Located Home - $1500/month

*3 Bedrooms / 2 Full Bathroom / 2 Car Garage with Home Office

*Central Air Conditioning & Heat

*APPLIANCES INCLUDED fridge/stove/dishwasher

*fireplace

*Master shower is wheelchair accessible

*access to community amenities

*Monthly Rental Payment: $1500

*Security Deposit: $1500

*Available for move end of January 2019



OPEN HOUSE:

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 @ 3pm

Saturday, February 23, 2019 @ 2pm

**Dates and times are updated weekly**



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

NO SECTION 8

1 1/2 year min of work & rental history

**must be in good standing with both of the above. Must make 3x rent per month

MUST SUBMIT:?

Rental application (each spouse/partner)

2 months worth of pay stubs (each spouse)



**FREE to apply. If selected there will be a $50 background check fee per spouse/partner that will be collected at that time.**

Submit applications via email: sweetestframeproperties@gmail.com

Or

Mail applications to : P.O. Box 6972, San Antonio, Texas 78209



Property Manager: Alexis : 361.317.2711



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4624642)