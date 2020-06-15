Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
/
9704 VILLAGE BRIAR
9704 VILLAGE BRIAR
9704 Village Briar
No Longer Available
Location
9704 Village Briar, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with fireplace and high ceilings. Large deck out patio door is great for entertaining. Huge storage area in back would work be great for storage or a workshop.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR have any available units?
9704 VILLAGE BRIAR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR currently offering any rent specials?
9704 VILLAGE BRIAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR pet-friendly?
No, 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR offer parking?
Yes, 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR offers parking.
Does 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR have a pool?
No, 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR does not have a pool.
Does 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR have accessible units?
No, 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR does not have accessible units.
Does 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9704 VILLAGE BRIAR does not have units with air conditioning.
