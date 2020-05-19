9658 Criswell Crk, San Antonio, TX 78251 San Antonio Creekside
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
9658 Criswell Creek Available 02/01/20 9658 Criswell Creek - LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS WITH LARGE LIVING AREAS. LARGE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS AND MINUTES AWAY FROM 1604 AND 151.
(RLNE5431636)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9658 Criswell Creek have any available units?
9658 Criswell Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.