All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9630 Hidden Plains Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9630 Hidden Plains Street
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

9630 Hidden Plains Street

9630 Hidden Plains Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9630 Hidden Plains Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,330 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security d

(RLNE4397170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9630 Hidden Plains Street have any available units?
9630 Hidden Plains Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9630 Hidden Plains Street have?
Some of 9630 Hidden Plains Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9630 Hidden Plains Street currently offering any rent specials?
9630 Hidden Plains Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9630 Hidden Plains Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9630 Hidden Plains Street is pet friendly.
Does 9630 Hidden Plains Street offer parking?
No, 9630 Hidden Plains Street does not offer parking.
Does 9630 Hidden Plains Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9630 Hidden Plains Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9630 Hidden Plains Street have a pool?
No, 9630 Hidden Plains Street does not have a pool.
Does 9630 Hidden Plains Street have accessible units?
No, 9630 Hidden Plains Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9630 Hidden Plains Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9630 Hidden Plains Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio