9628 Ivy Bend St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

~Darling 2 BR/1 bath single story home that has been lovingly updated!~Freshly painted interior~New exterior siding~New windows, blinds~New white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, appliances~New vinyl plank flooring throughout-no carpet!~Living room w/high ceilings & fireplace~2 nice-sized bedrooms~Bathroom has a new vanity, toilet, granite countertop, fixtures~Privacy fenced backyard has a workshop w/electricity, covered side patio~No pets allowed!~Hurry on this one!~Ready for immediate move-in!