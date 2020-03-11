All apartments in San Antonio
9628 Ivy Bend St

9628 Ivy Bend Street · No Longer Available
Location

9628 Ivy Bend Street, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
~Darling 2 BR/1 bath single story home that has been lovingly updated!~Freshly painted interior~New exterior siding~New windows, blinds~New white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, appliances~New vinyl plank flooring throughout-no carpet!~Living room w/high ceilings & fireplace~2 nice-sized bedrooms~Bathroom has a new vanity, toilet, granite countertop, fixtures~Privacy fenced backyard has a workshop w/electricity, covered side patio~No pets allowed!~Hurry on this one!~Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9628 Ivy Bend St have any available units?
9628 Ivy Bend St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9628 Ivy Bend St have?
Some of 9628 Ivy Bend St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9628 Ivy Bend St currently offering any rent specials?
9628 Ivy Bend St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9628 Ivy Bend St pet-friendly?
No, 9628 Ivy Bend St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9628 Ivy Bend St offer parking?
Yes, 9628 Ivy Bend St offers parking.
Does 9628 Ivy Bend St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9628 Ivy Bend St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9628 Ivy Bend St have a pool?
No, 9628 Ivy Bend St does not have a pool.
Does 9628 Ivy Bend St have accessible units?
No, 9628 Ivy Bend St does not have accessible units.
Does 9628 Ivy Bend St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9628 Ivy Bend St has units with dishwashers.
