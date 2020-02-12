All apartments in San Antonio
9626 Spring Harvest

9626 Spring Harvest Road · No Longer Available
Location

9626 Spring Harvest Road, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9626 Spring Harvest have any available units?
9626 Spring Harvest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9626 Spring Harvest currently offering any rent specials?
9626 Spring Harvest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9626 Spring Harvest pet-friendly?
Yes, 9626 Spring Harvest is pet friendly.
Does 9626 Spring Harvest offer parking?
No, 9626 Spring Harvest does not offer parking.
Does 9626 Spring Harvest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9626 Spring Harvest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9626 Spring Harvest have a pool?
Yes, 9626 Spring Harvest has a pool.
Does 9626 Spring Harvest have accessible units?
No, 9626 Spring Harvest does not have accessible units.
Does 9626 Spring Harvest have units with dishwashers?
No, 9626 Spring Harvest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9626 Spring Harvest have units with air conditioning?
No, 9626 Spring Harvest does not have units with air conditioning.
