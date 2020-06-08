MUST SEE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, NEAR FT. SAM WITH EASY ACCESS TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, NEAR SHOPPING- QUARRY, NORTH STAR AND OTHERS, CORNER LOT WITH PRIVACY FENCE, PET RESTRICTIONS ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9618 SALISBURY DR have any available units?
9618 SALISBURY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.