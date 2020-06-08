All apartments in San Antonio
9618 SALISBURY DR
9618 SALISBURY DR

9618 Salisbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9618 Salisbury Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MUST SEE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, NEAR FT. SAM WITH EASY ACCESS TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, NEAR SHOPPING- QUARRY, NORTH STAR AND OTHERS, CORNER LOT WITH PRIVACY FENCE, PET RESTRICTIONS ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9618 SALISBURY DR have any available units?
9618 SALISBURY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9618 SALISBURY DR currently offering any rent specials?
9618 SALISBURY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9618 SALISBURY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9618 SALISBURY DR is pet friendly.
Does 9618 SALISBURY DR offer parking?
Yes, 9618 SALISBURY DR offers parking.
Does 9618 SALISBURY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9618 SALISBURY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9618 SALISBURY DR have a pool?
No, 9618 SALISBURY DR does not have a pool.
Does 9618 SALISBURY DR have accessible units?
No, 9618 SALISBURY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9618 SALISBURY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9618 SALISBURY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9618 SALISBURY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9618 SALISBURY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
