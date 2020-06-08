9618 SALISBURY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MUST SEE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, NEAR FT. SAM WITH EASY ACCESS TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, NEAR SHOPPING- QUARRY, NORTH STAR AND OTHERS, CORNER LOT WITH PRIVACY FENCE, PET RESTRICTIONS ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS.