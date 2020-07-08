Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9603 Orchid Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9603 Orchid Meadows
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9603 Orchid Meadows
9603 Orchid Meadows
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9603 Orchid Meadows, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see yourself at home in this spacious 3 bedroom, two bathroom house. Large backyard with plenty of shade! Minutes from either 1604 and Bandera or Culebra Rd!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9603 Orchid Meadows have any available units?
9603 Orchid Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9603 Orchid Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Orchid Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Orchid Meadows pet-friendly?
No, 9603 Orchid Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9603 Orchid Meadows offer parking?
Yes, 9603 Orchid Meadows offers parking.
Does 9603 Orchid Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9603 Orchid Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Orchid Meadows have a pool?
No, 9603 Orchid Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 9603 Orchid Meadows have accessible units?
No, 9603 Orchid Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Orchid Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, 9603 Orchid Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9603 Orchid Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, 9603 Orchid Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio