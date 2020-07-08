All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9603 Orchid Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9603 Orchid Meadows
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM

9603 Orchid Meadows

9603 Orchid Meadows · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9603 Orchid Meadows, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see yourself at home in this spacious 3 bedroom, two bathroom house. Large backyard with plenty of shade! Minutes from either 1604 and Bandera or Culebra Rd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9603 Orchid Meadows have any available units?
9603 Orchid Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9603 Orchid Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Orchid Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Orchid Meadows pet-friendly?
No, 9603 Orchid Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9603 Orchid Meadows offer parking?
Yes, 9603 Orchid Meadows offers parking.
Does 9603 Orchid Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9603 Orchid Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Orchid Meadows have a pool?
No, 9603 Orchid Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 9603 Orchid Meadows have accessible units?
No, 9603 Orchid Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Orchid Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, 9603 Orchid Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9603 Orchid Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, 9603 Orchid Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio