Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9603 BANDERA RD
Last updated March 22 2020 at 2:29 PM

9603 BANDERA RD

9603 Bandera Road · No Longer Available
Location

9603 Bandera Road, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
Come on home to the Northwest side of San Antonio, the place to be! Revel in all the amazing amenities here and exquisite interior features. Stay on top of projects in the business center, workout any time of day in the fitness center or relax and unwind with friends in the clubhouse. Your inviting apartment home features crown molding, large walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures, wood flooring and premium carpeting. The gourmet kitchen has sleek black appliances, spacious pantries and nice cabinetry. Inquire today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9603 BANDERA RD have any available units?
9603 BANDERA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9603 BANDERA RD have?
Some of 9603 BANDERA RD's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9603 BANDERA RD currently offering any rent specials?
9603 BANDERA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 BANDERA RD pet-friendly?
No, 9603 BANDERA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9603 BANDERA RD offer parking?
No, 9603 BANDERA RD does not offer parking.
Does 9603 BANDERA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9603 BANDERA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 BANDERA RD have a pool?
No, 9603 BANDERA RD does not have a pool.
Does 9603 BANDERA RD have accessible units?
No, 9603 BANDERA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 BANDERA RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9603 BANDERA RD does not have units with dishwashers.
