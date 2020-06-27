9574 CANTURA CRST

9574 Cantura Crest, San Antonio, TX 78250 Northwest Crossing
Open and spacious well maintained home ready for move in. 4 bedrooms master down 3 bedrooms up. 2 1/2 baths. 2 living areas, 2 eating areas. Privacy fence. French doors in family room that open to back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
