Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:08 AM

9574 CANTURA CRST

9574 Cantura Crest · No Longer Available
Location

9574 Cantura Crest, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Open and spacious well maintained home ready for move in. 4 bedrooms master down 3 bedrooms up. 2 1/2 baths. 2 living areas, 2 eating areas. Privacy fence. French doors in family room that open to back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9574 CANTURA CRST have any available units?
9574 CANTURA CRST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9574 CANTURA CRST currently offering any rent specials?
9574 CANTURA CRST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9574 CANTURA CRST pet-friendly?
No, 9574 CANTURA CRST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9574 CANTURA CRST offer parking?
No, 9574 CANTURA CRST does not offer parking.
Does 9574 CANTURA CRST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9574 CANTURA CRST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9574 CANTURA CRST have a pool?
No, 9574 CANTURA CRST does not have a pool.
Does 9574 CANTURA CRST have accessible units?
No, 9574 CANTURA CRST does not have accessible units.
Does 9574 CANTURA CRST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9574 CANTURA CRST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9574 CANTURA CRST have units with air conditioning?
No, 9574 CANTURA CRST does not have units with air conditioning.
