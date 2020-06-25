All apartments in San Antonio
9549 COOLBROOK
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

9549 COOLBROOK

9549 Coolbrook · No Longer Available
Location

9549 Coolbrook, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Open floor plan with all tile floors. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Large outdoor patio, rear entry garage and extra parking. Community park, pool, and tennis courts are all nearby and included. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9549 COOLBROOK have any available units?
9549 COOLBROOK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9549 COOLBROOK have?
Some of 9549 COOLBROOK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9549 COOLBROOK currently offering any rent specials?
9549 COOLBROOK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9549 COOLBROOK pet-friendly?
No, 9549 COOLBROOK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9549 COOLBROOK offer parking?
Yes, 9549 COOLBROOK offers parking.
Does 9549 COOLBROOK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9549 COOLBROOK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9549 COOLBROOK have a pool?
Yes, 9549 COOLBROOK has a pool.
Does 9549 COOLBROOK have accessible units?
No, 9549 COOLBROOK does not have accessible units.
Does 9549 COOLBROOK have units with dishwashers?
No, 9549 COOLBROOK does not have units with dishwashers.
