San Antonio, TX
9547 CANTURA CREST
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:22 AM

9547 CANTURA CREST

9547 Cantura Crest · No Longer Available
Location

9547 Cantura Crest, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOVELY ALL BRICK 4 BEDROOM LARGE METICULOUS HOME WITH HUMONGOUS MULTILEVEL DECKING IN THE BACK..PERFECT FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING AND RELAXING. MASTER HAS ENORMOUS CLOSET! PETS NEGOTIABLE. ....*****NEUTRAL Fresh Paint THROUGHOUT**** ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. MINOR REPAIRS ARE IN PROCESS. NEW STOVE WILL BE INSTALLED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9547 CANTURA CREST have any available units?
9547 CANTURA CREST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9547 CANTURA CREST have?
Some of 9547 CANTURA CREST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9547 CANTURA CREST currently offering any rent specials?
9547 CANTURA CREST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9547 CANTURA CREST pet-friendly?
Yes, 9547 CANTURA CREST is pet friendly.
Does 9547 CANTURA CREST offer parking?
Yes, 9547 CANTURA CREST offers parking.
Does 9547 CANTURA CREST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9547 CANTURA CREST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9547 CANTURA CREST have a pool?
No, 9547 CANTURA CREST does not have a pool.
Does 9547 CANTURA CREST have accessible units?
No, 9547 CANTURA CREST does not have accessible units.
Does 9547 CANTURA CREST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9547 CANTURA CREST does not have units with dishwashers.
