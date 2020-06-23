All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9533 STILLFOREST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9533 STILLFOREST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9533 STILLFOREST

9533 Stillforest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9533 Stillforest, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Open floorplan with high ceilings**new interior paint**updated kitchen with granite counters & tile backsplash**ceramic tile floors everywhere except bedrooms**living room fireplace has designer glass tile surround**french door leading to privately fenced backyard**detached 1 car garage**shaded back yard with mature Oak trees**new sod coming**secondary bedroom has laminate floors**pool and tennis courts nearby**close to schools and shopping!! NO CATS / NO SMOKERS PLEASE!! Dogs negotiable!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9533 STILLFOREST have any available units?
9533 STILLFOREST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9533 STILLFOREST have?
Some of 9533 STILLFOREST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9533 STILLFOREST currently offering any rent specials?
9533 STILLFOREST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9533 STILLFOREST pet-friendly?
Yes, 9533 STILLFOREST is pet friendly.
Does 9533 STILLFOREST offer parking?
Yes, 9533 STILLFOREST does offer parking.
Does 9533 STILLFOREST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9533 STILLFOREST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9533 STILLFOREST have a pool?
Yes, 9533 STILLFOREST has a pool.
Does 9533 STILLFOREST have accessible units?
No, 9533 STILLFOREST does not have accessible units.
Does 9533 STILLFOREST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9533 STILLFOREST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio