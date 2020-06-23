9533 Stillforest, San Antonio, TX 78250 Northwest Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Open floorplan with high ceilings**new interior paint**updated kitchen with granite counters & tile backsplash**ceramic tile floors everywhere except bedrooms**living room fireplace has designer glass tile surround**french door leading to privately fenced backyard**detached 1 car garage**shaded back yard with mature Oak trees**new sod coming**secondary bedroom has laminate floors**pool and tennis courts nearby**close to schools and shopping!! NO CATS / NO SMOKERS PLEASE!! Dogs negotiable!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9533 STILLFOREST have any available units?
9533 STILLFOREST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.