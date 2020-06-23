9533 STILLFOREST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Open floorplan with high ceilings**new interior paint**updated kitchen with granite counters & tile backsplash**ceramic tile floors everywhere except bedrooms**living room fireplace has designer glass tile surround**french door leading to privately fenced backyard**detached 1 car garage**shaded back yard with mature Oak trees**new sod coming**secondary bedroom has laminate floors**pool and tennis courts nearby**close to schools and shopping!! NO CATS / NO SMOKERS PLEASE!! Dogs negotiable!!