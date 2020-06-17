9533 Dover Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78250 Northwest Crossing
Amenities
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Northwest Crossing. Living Room with fireplace. Eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom downstairs, loft and secondary bedrooms upstairs. Good sized yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
