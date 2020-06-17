All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9533 Dover Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9533 Dover Ridge
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

9533 Dover Ridge

9533 Dover Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9533 Dover Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Northwest Crossing. Living Room with fireplace. Eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom downstairs, loft and secondary bedrooms upstairs. Good sized yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9533 Dover Ridge have any available units?
9533 Dover Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9533 Dover Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
9533 Dover Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9533 Dover Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 9533 Dover Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9533 Dover Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 9533 Dover Ridge offers parking.
Does 9533 Dover Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9533 Dover Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9533 Dover Ridge have a pool?
No, 9533 Dover Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 9533 Dover Ridge have accessible units?
No, 9533 Dover Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 9533 Dover Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 9533 Dover Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9533 Dover Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 9533 Dover Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215
Miller Manor
205 East Huisache Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio