All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9527 SINSONTE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9527 SINSONTE ST
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

9527 SINSONTE ST

9527 Sinsonte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Vance Jackson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9527 Sinsonte Street, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very Nice 5 Bedroom Home * Large Covered Porch * Over Sized Garage * Bedroom off Kitchen Could be an office * Lots of Large Trees * Convenient to Medical Center, USAA and Shopping!! Pets are Negotiable * No Smoking * Vacant, Easy to Show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9527 SINSONTE ST have any available units?
9527 SINSONTE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9527 SINSONTE ST currently offering any rent specials?
9527 SINSONTE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9527 SINSONTE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 9527 SINSONTE ST is pet friendly.
Does 9527 SINSONTE ST offer parking?
Yes, 9527 SINSONTE ST offers parking.
Does 9527 SINSONTE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9527 SINSONTE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9527 SINSONTE ST have a pool?
No, 9527 SINSONTE ST does not have a pool.
Does 9527 SINSONTE ST have accessible units?
No, 9527 SINSONTE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9527 SINSONTE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9527 SINSONTE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9527 SINSONTE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 9527 SINSONTE ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Westmont at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio