All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9525 Autumn Shade.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9525 Autumn Shade
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

9525 Autumn Shade

9525 Autumn Shade · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9525 Autumn Shade, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
9525 Autumn Shade Available 08/03/19 -

(RLNE5021672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9525 Autumn Shade have any available units?
9525 Autumn Shade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9525 Autumn Shade currently offering any rent specials?
9525 Autumn Shade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9525 Autumn Shade pet-friendly?
No, 9525 Autumn Shade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9525 Autumn Shade offer parking?
No, 9525 Autumn Shade does not offer parking.
Does 9525 Autumn Shade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9525 Autumn Shade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9525 Autumn Shade have a pool?
No, 9525 Autumn Shade does not have a pool.
Does 9525 Autumn Shade have accessible units?
No, 9525 Autumn Shade does not have accessible units.
Does 9525 Autumn Shade have units with dishwashers?
No, 9525 Autumn Shade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9525 Autumn Shade have units with air conditioning?
No, 9525 Autumn Shade does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78231
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio