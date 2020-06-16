All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:12 PM

9519 Shining Elm Dr

9519 Shining Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9519 Shining Elm Drive, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath home in Silverbrook subdivision. Fresh paint throughout. Large open living, single story, Close to shopping and restaurants. Quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr have any available units?
9519 Shining Elm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9519 Shining Elm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9519 Shining Elm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9519 Shining Elm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9519 Shining Elm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9519 Shining Elm Dr offers parking.
Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9519 Shining Elm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr have a pool?
No, 9519 Shining Elm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr have accessible units?
No, 9519 Shining Elm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9519 Shining Elm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9519 Shining Elm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
