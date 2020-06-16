Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9519 Shining Elm Dr
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:12 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9519 Shining Elm Dr
9519 Shining Elm Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9519 Shining Elm Drive, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath home in Silverbrook subdivision. Fresh paint throughout. Large open living, single story, Close to shopping and restaurants. Quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr have any available units?
9519 Shining Elm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9519 Shining Elm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9519 Shining Elm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9519 Shining Elm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9519 Shining Elm Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9519 Shining Elm Dr offers parking.
Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9519 Shining Elm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr have a pool?
No, 9519 Shining Elm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr have accessible units?
No, 9519 Shining Elm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9519 Shining Elm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9519 Shining Elm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9519 Shining Elm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
