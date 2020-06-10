All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9517 Autumn Shade

9517 Autumn Shade · No Longer Available
Location

9517 Autumn Shade, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3 bedroom home located in NW San Antonio - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider).Great 3 bedroom home with 2 baths, nice living room w/fireplace and breakfast area. Master bedroom has 2 closets. Close to shopping, restaurants, Northside ISD schools and Loop 1604. Rental includes a refrigerator.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4061685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9517 Autumn Shade have any available units?
9517 Autumn Shade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9517 Autumn Shade have?
Some of 9517 Autumn Shade's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9517 Autumn Shade currently offering any rent specials?
9517 Autumn Shade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9517 Autumn Shade pet-friendly?
Yes, 9517 Autumn Shade is pet friendly.
Does 9517 Autumn Shade offer parking?
No, 9517 Autumn Shade does not offer parking.
Does 9517 Autumn Shade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9517 Autumn Shade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9517 Autumn Shade have a pool?
No, 9517 Autumn Shade does not have a pool.
Does 9517 Autumn Shade have accessible units?
No, 9517 Autumn Shade does not have accessible units.
Does 9517 Autumn Shade have units with dishwashers?
No, 9517 Autumn Shade does not have units with dishwashers.
