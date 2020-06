Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come visit this beautifully stunning 2-story, master down home. The open kitchen features beautiful 42" cabinets with decorative tile backsplash and granite countertops. The master bath will not disappoint with a spacious closet and mud set shower! Flexible spaces make this home a real value. Resilient hand laid tile is found in all the wet areas, and even in the family room! Enjoy time with family and friends in your back yard from your covered rear patio!