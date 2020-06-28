Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9506 CAMPTON FARMS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9506 CAMPTON FARMS
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9506 CAMPTON FARMS
9506 Campton Farms
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9506 Campton Farms, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 4 BEDROOM TWO STORY WITH TWO LIVING AREAS AND LOTS OF SPACE! BACKS UP TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FOR LOTS OF PRIVACY ON NICE QUIET STREET! CONTACT LISTING AGENT WITH ANY QUESTIONS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9506 CAMPTON FARMS have any available units?
9506 CAMPTON FARMS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9506 CAMPTON FARMS currently offering any rent specials?
9506 CAMPTON FARMS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9506 CAMPTON FARMS pet-friendly?
No, 9506 CAMPTON FARMS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9506 CAMPTON FARMS offer parking?
Yes, 9506 CAMPTON FARMS offers parking.
Does 9506 CAMPTON FARMS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9506 CAMPTON FARMS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9506 CAMPTON FARMS have a pool?
No, 9506 CAMPTON FARMS does not have a pool.
Does 9506 CAMPTON FARMS have accessible units?
No, 9506 CAMPTON FARMS does not have accessible units.
Does 9506 CAMPTON FARMS have units with dishwashers?
No, 9506 CAMPTON FARMS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9506 CAMPTON FARMS have units with air conditioning?
No, 9506 CAMPTON FARMS does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive
San Antonio, TX 78253
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio