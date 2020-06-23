All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9479 Greens Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9479 Greens Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9479 Greens Point

9479 Greens Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9479 Greens Point, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,284 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4585044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9479 Greens Point have any available units?
9479 Greens Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9479 Greens Point have?
Some of 9479 Greens Point's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9479 Greens Point currently offering any rent specials?
9479 Greens Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9479 Greens Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 9479 Greens Point is pet friendly.
Does 9479 Greens Point offer parking?
Yes, 9479 Greens Point offers parking.
Does 9479 Greens Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9479 Greens Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9479 Greens Point have a pool?
Yes, 9479 Greens Point has a pool.
Does 9479 Greens Point have accessible units?
No, 9479 Greens Point does not have accessible units.
Does 9479 Greens Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9479 Greens Point has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Valencia Lofts
6007 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Westmont at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio