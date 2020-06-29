Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
947 Persian Garden
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
947 Persian Garden
947 Persian Garden
Location
947 Persian Garden, San Antonio, TX 78260
Stone Oak
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2.5 home in gated community. Open floor plan with recent updates. Large tree studded back yard. Great location with easy access to schools, HEB, shopping, and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 947 Persian Garden have any available units?
947 Persian Garden doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 947 Persian Garden currently offering any rent specials?
947 Persian Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 Persian Garden pet-friendly?
No, 947 Persian Garden is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 947 Persian Garden offer parking?
Yes, 947 Persian Garden offers parking.
Does 947 Persian Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 947 Persian Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 Persian Garden have a pool?
No, 947 Persian Garden does not have a pool.
Does 947 Persian Garden have accessible units?
No, 947 Persian Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 947 Persian Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 Persian Garden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 947 Persian Garden have units with air conditioning?
No, 947 Persian Garden does not have units with air conditioning.
