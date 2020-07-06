All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
9466 MULBERRY PATH
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:09 AM

9466 MULBERRY PATH

9466 Mulberry Path · No Longer Available
Location

9466 Mulberry Path, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-story w/4bdrms, 2.5 baths features open floor plan w/high ceilings in family rm w/wood laminate flooring, separate dining area, and a spacious chef's delight kitchen w/island, granite counters, stove/range & refrigerator. Mstr ste down w/dual vanity & sep/tub & shwr. Upstairs offers versatile game room overlooking family and 3 spacious secondary bedrooms. Home has been freshly painted and new carpeting. Location prime nearby schools, employments, shopping & nearby major Hwys, LAFB & Sea World.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9466 MULBERRY PATH have any available units?
9466 MULBERRY PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9466 MULBERRY PATH have?
Some of 9466 MULBERRY PATH's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9466 MULBERRY PATH currently offering any rent specials?
9466 MULBERRY PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9466 MULBERRY PATH pet-friendly?
No, 9466 MULBERRY PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9466 MULBERRY PATH offer parking?
Yes, 9466 MULBERRY PATH offers parking.
Does 9466 MULBERRY PATH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9466 MULBERRY PATH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9466 MULBERRY PATH have a pool?
No, 9466 MULBERRY PATH does not have a pool.
Does 9466 MULBERRY PATH have accessible units?
No, 9466 MULBERRY PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 9466 MULBERRY PATH have units with dishwashers?
No, 9466 MULBERRY PATH does not have units with dishwashers.

