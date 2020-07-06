9466 MULBERRY PATH

Amenities

Beautiful 2-story w/4bdrms, 2.5 baths features open floor plan w/high ceilings in family rm w/wood laminate flooring, separate dining area, and a spacious chef's delight kitchen w/island, granite counters, stove/range & refrigerator. Mstr ste down w/dual vanity & sep/tub & shwr. Upstairs offers versatile game room overlooking family and 3 spacious secondary bedrooms. Home has been freshly painted and new carpeting. Location prime nearby schools, employments, shopping & nearby major Hwys, LAFB & Sea World.