San Antonio, TX
9459 CHARTER PT
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

9459 CHARTER PT

9459 Charter Point · No Longer Available
Location

9459 Charter Point, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a quiet street w/ mature trees. This home has been updated and includes a covered patio to enjoy the backyard. Easy access to 1604 and shopping. No pets without Owners Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9459 CHARTER PT have any available units?
9459 CHARTER PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9459 CHARTER PT currently offering any rent specials?
9459 CHARTER PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9459 CHARTER PT pet-friendly?
No, 9459 CHARTER PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9459 CHARTER PT offer parking?
Yes, 9459 CHARTER PT offers parking.
Does 9459 CHARTER PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9459 CHARTER PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9459 CHARTER PT have a pool?
No, 9459 CHARTER PT does not have a pool.
Does 9459 CHARTER PT have accessible units?
No, 9459 CHARTER PT does not have accessible units.
Does 9459 CHARTER PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9459 CHARTER PT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9459 CHARTER PT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9459 CHARTER PT does not have units with air conditioning.
