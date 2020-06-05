4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a quiet street w/ mature trees. This home has been updated and includes a covered patio to enjoy the backyard. Easy access to 1604 and shopping. No pets without Owners Approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9459 CHARTER PT have any available units?
9459 CHARTER PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.