9430 NASHVILLE
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM
9430 NASHVILLE
9430 Nashville
·
No Longer Available
Location
9430 Nashville, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
9430 Nashville Dr., San Antonio, TX. 78245 - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath. Please verify schools if important.
(RLNE4787201)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9430 NASHVILLE have any available units?
9430 NASHVILLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9430 NASHVILLE currently offering any rent specials?
9430 NASHVILLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9430 NASHVILLE pet-friendly?
No, 9430 NASHVILLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9430 NASHVILLE offer parking?
No, 9430 NASHVILLE does not offer parking.
Does 9430 NASHVILLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9430 NASHVILLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9430 NASHVILLE have a pool?
No, 9430 NASHVILLE does not have a pool.
Does 9430 NASHVILLE have accessible units?
No, 9430 NASHVILLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9430 NASHVILLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9430 NASHVILLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9430 NASHVILLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9430 NASHVILLE does not have units with air conditioning.
