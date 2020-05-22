Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9427 MILLBROOK DR
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:06 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9427 MILLBROOK DR
9427 Millbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9427 Millbrook Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath with a converted garage. Converted garage is 4th bedroom. Ceramic tile and carpet. Please verify schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9427 MILLBROOK DR have any available units?
9427 MILLBROOK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9427 MILLBROOK DR currently offering any rent specials?
9427 MILLBROOK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9427 MILLBROOK DR pet-friendly?
No, 9427 MILLBROOK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9427 MILLBROOK DR offer parking?
Yes, 9427 MILLBROOK DR offers parking.
Does 9427 MILLBROOK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9427 MILLBROOK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9427 MILLBROOK DR have a pool?
No, 9427 MILLBROOK DR does not have a pool.
Does 9427 MILLBROOK DR have accessible units?
No, 9427 MILLBROOK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9427 MILLBROOK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9427 MILLBROOK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9427 MILLBROOK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9427 MILLBROOK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
