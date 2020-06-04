Rent Calculator
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
942 BAILEY AVE
942 Bailey Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
942 Bailey Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Cute and spacious 2/1 in popular Highland Park subdivision. Central air/heat, gorgeous hardwood flooring, fireplace in the living room, a formal dining; eat-in kitchen. Hurry it won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 942 BAILEY AVE have any available units?
942 BAILEY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 942 BAILEY AVE have?
Some of 942 BAILEY AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 942 BAILEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
942 BAILEY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 BAILEY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 942 BAILEY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 942 BAILEY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 942 BAILEY AVE offers parking.
Does 942 BAILEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 BAILEY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 BAILEY AVE have a pool?
No, 942 BAILEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 942 BAILEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 942 BAILEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 942 BAILEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 BAILEY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
