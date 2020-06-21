All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9415 Stones River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9415 Stones River Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

9415 Stones River Drive

9415 Stones River Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9415 Stones River Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9415 Stones River Drive San Antonio TX · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly Renovated Home in a Quiet Neighborhood
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,144 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement

(RLNE5824244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 Stones River Drive have any available units?
9415 Stones River Drive has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9415 Stones River Drive have?
Some of 9415 Stones River Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9415 Stones River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9415 Stones River Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 Stones River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9415 Stones River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9415 Stones River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9415 Stones River Drive does offer parking.
Does 9415 Stones River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9415 Stones River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 Stones River Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9415 Stones River Drive has a pool.
Does 9415 Stones River Drive have accessible units?
No, 9415 Stones River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 Stones River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9415 Stones River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9415 Stones River Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity