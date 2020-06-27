All apartments in San Antonio
941 RIPFORD ST
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:10 AM

941 RIPFORD ST

941 Ripford Street · No Longer Available
Location

941 Ripford Street, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights

Amenities

bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Older home in the Southside. Ready for rent! Great large backyard for all your BBQ's NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

