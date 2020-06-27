Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
941 RIPFORD ST
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
941 RIPFORD ST
941 Ripford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Location
941 Ripford Street, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights
Amenities
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Older home in the Southside. Ready for rent! Great large backyard for all your BBQ's NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 941 RIPFORD ST have any available units?
941 RIPFORD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 941 RIPFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
941 RIPFORD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 RIPFORD ST pet-friendly?
No, 941 RIPFORD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 941 RIPFORD ST offer parking?
No, 941 RIPFORD ST does not offer parking.
Does 941 RIPFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 RIPFORD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 RIPFORD ST have a pool?
No, 941 RIPFORD ST does not have a pool.
Does 941 RIPFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 941 RIPFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 941 RIPFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 RIPFORD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 941 RIPFORD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 RIPFORD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
