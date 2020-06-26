All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:43 PM

9406 Rue De Bois

9406 Rue De Bois · No Longer Available
Location

9406 Rue De Bois, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9406 Rue De Bois have any available units?
9406 Rue De Bois doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9406 Rue De Bois currently offering any rent specials?
9406 Rue De Bois is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9406 Rue De Bois pet-friendly?
Yes, 9406 Rue De Bois is pet friendly.
Does 9406 Rue De Bois offer parking?
No, 9406 Rue De Bois does not offer parking.
Does 9406 Rue De Bois have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9406 Rue De Bois does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9406 Rue De Bois have a pool?
No, 9406 Rue De Bois does not have a pool.
Does 9406 Rue De Bois have accessible units?
No, 9406 Rue De Bois does not have accessible units.
Does 9406 Rue De Bois have units with dishwashers?
No, 9406 Rue De Bois does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9406 Rue De Bois have units with air conditioning?
No, 9406 Rue De Bois does not have units with air conditioning.

